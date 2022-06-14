Build a statue for him - Ghanaians laud Manaf Nurudeen after stunning performance against Chile

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana beat Chile in Kirin Cup



Ghana finish third in Kirin Cup



Wakaso, Alidu see red in Ghana win over Chile



Black Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, has earned all the applause on social media after saving two penalties in Ghana's win over Chile in Kirin Cup on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.



The KAS Eupen goalie had a brilliant game, pulling off some magnificent saves to keep 9-man Ghana in the match.



The battle for third-place in the Kirin Cup saw no goal after 90 minutes and had to be decided on penalties, where Manaf made a name for himself.



He went the right direction for three out of the four Chile penalties, saving two while Garry Medel skied one.



Ghana, on the hand, scored full marks with Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku making no mistake to win the tie 3-1 on penalties.



Ghanaians have taken to social media to shower praises on Manaf for his amazing performance and the penalty saves during the shootouts.







Read some tweets below:





Manaf Nurudeen is the new Peter Cech in town ❤️✅ pic.twitter.com/6hc5zbXCGs — MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) June 14, 2022

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saves three consecutive penalty kicks for Ghana and wins the game vs Chile.



Build him a statue. pic.twitter.com/Es0lXPB5bI — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 14, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen ⭐️???????????? pic.twitter.com/SD4sy5TALF — Nana Kwame Godfred (@NanaKwame_off) June 14, 2022

The Hero!



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saves two consecutive penalty kicks for Ghana and wins the game vs Chile. pic.twitter.com/GJ4JBIZDJp — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”???????? (@SistaAfia_) June 14, 2022

Ghana win. All players run to congratulate Manaf. Deserved win — Fiifi (@Efson_) June 14, 2022

Ati-Zigi dey the goal post aa anka we concede like 15 billion goals already!



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is clear — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) June 14, 2022

Chaley, this our new goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is better than De Gea. — MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) June 14, 2022

Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties.



Manaf Nurudeen with two saves in the shoot out.



Deserving that Manaf is the hero. He’s been very good all game. Well done to him. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 14, 2022

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen makes himself a hero by saving two penalties to help 9-man Ghana beat Chile



This all about the Black Stars..if you are given the opportunity you just take them



???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/JQfFIDulvt — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 14, 2022

Manaf Nurudeen is a better Goalkeeper than Courtois, Ter Stegen and Alisson Becker???? — ???????????????????????????????? (@drayy09) June 14, 2022

MANAF NURUDEEN IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH PERIOD!!!! What!!! ???????????????? What a wow!! — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) June 14, 2022

That’s how you play yourself into a team.



Well done, Manaf. Wow! — Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 14, 2022

God Has Appointed Manaf Already! GHAMA ???????? — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) June 14, 2022

Hero of the day..



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen pic.twitter.com/4gy5AeQEl6 — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) June 14, 2022

Before the game against Chile, Manaf Nurudeen had saved 29% of penalties faced. He has just saved three straight penalties to help Ghana finish third in the Kirin Cup.



The Black Stars finally have a shootout keeper ???? pic.twitter.com/ED3VP7vvyR — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 14, 2022

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/eNwo8Kb39m — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) June 14, 2022

Manaf Nurudeen is a better goalkeeper than Edouard Mendy, as a Ghanaian this should be common sense. — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) June 14, 2022