Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Build a statue for him - Ghanaians laud Manaf Nurudeen after stunning performance against Chile

Black Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen play videoBlack Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Ghana beat Chile in Kirin Cup

Ghana finish third in Kirin Cup

Wakaso, Alidu see red in Ghana win over Chile

Black Stars goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, has earned all the applause on social media after saving two penalties in Ghana's win over Chile in Kirin Cup on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The KAS Eupen goalie had a brilliant game, pulling off some magnificent saves to keep 9-man Ghana in the match.

The battle for third-place in the Kirin Cup saw no goal after 90 minutes and had to be decided on penalties, where Manaf made a name for himself.

He went the right direction for three out of the four Chile penalties, saving two while Garry Medel skied one.

Ghana, on the hand, scored full marks with Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku making no mistake to win the tie 3-1 on penalties.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to shower praises on Manaf for his amazing performance and the penalty saves during the shootouts.



Read some tweets below: