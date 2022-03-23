Buhari warned not to interact with Super Eagles ahead of Ghana clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria begins preparations ahead of Ghana game



Nigeria to land in Ghana on Thursday



Nigeria select Abiola Stadium as venue for playoff second leg against Ghana





Nigerian, Socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has warned the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari against having any form of interaction with Super Eagles players ahead of their game against Ghana.



The aide to former Nigeria president, Goodluck Jonathan, in an opened letter on Twitter pleaded with Buhari not to contact the players ahead of the match



He stated that, if the Nigerian president is hell-bent on having some influence on the game, he should call the Black Stars instead.



“Dear General Buhari,”



“The only appeal I make to you as Nigeria is set to face Ghana in a World Cup qualifier is please do NOT call the Super Eagles.



“Whether video or audio call, please, please, and please, do NOT call. If you want to call, I can get you the number of the Black Stars of Ghana.



“In the spirit of West African brotherhood, you may wish to call them to ‘inspire them’.”



Meanwhile, head coach Augustine Eguavoen and his charges have begun preparations in Nigeria to condition themselves for the doubleheader.



The entourage of the Super Eagles are expected to depart to Ghana on Thursday, March 24, 2022, for the first leg encounter on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The return encounter is slated for March 29 at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



Check out his tweet below



