Buhari order National flag to fly at half-mast in honour of late Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

President Muhammadu Buhari don give order for Nigeria flags to fly at half-mast for all public buildings facilities, and official residences across di kontri.



Dis order go take effect from Monday to Wednesday according to statement from di president office



Na to honour di memory and services of di late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, as well as di senior military officers and service members wey die for plane crash on Friday last week.



Buhari also approve Monday as a work-free day for members of di Nigerian Armed Forces.



Dis dey come afta di burial ceremony of di late Attahiru and 10 oda officers for di National Military Cemetery for Abuja on Saturday.



Meanwhile Nigeria First Lady Aisha Buhari and di wife of di Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo pay condolence visit to di Chief of Army staff wife and some of di officers family members wey die for di plane crash.



First lady Aisha Buhari describe di death of di Late Chief Of Army Staff and di oda military officers death for di plane crash as "monumental loss to dia families and di Nation at large."



