Buhari meets Akufo-Addo ahead of Ghana-Nigeria clash

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Nigeria eye fourth consecutive World Cup appearance



Super Eagles arrive in Kumasi for Ghana showdown



Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier between the two countries.



Photos shared by the official handle of the Nigerian government on social media indicate that the two leaders held meetings on Thursday, March 24, 2022.



The purpose of the meeting was not disclosed but it comes barely 24-hours before the game on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The final lap of the World Cup qualifiers sees the two West African go head-to-head for a ticket to the tournament in Qatar in 2022.



Ghana will face Nigeria in a doubleheader with the first leg set for March 25, 2022, in Kumasi. Whereas the second leg is scheduled for March 29 in Abuja.



The Black Stars will be hoping to make their return to the tournament after missing out on the last edition in Russia. Ghana will make their fourth appearance at the finals if they manage to qualify.



Nigeria, on the other hand, are eyeing an unprecedented fourth successive appearance at the World, which will be their 7th in total.



The first meeting between Ghana and Nigeria was in 1950 when the Black Star beat the Super Eagles 1-0 in a friendly. Since then, there has been a total of 56 meeting with Ghana winning 25 of those while Nigeria have recorded 12 wins. 19 ended in a draw.





