Buhari and Tinubu: Three things wey di Presidency tok about dia relationship

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Nigerian Presidency don comot to announce say President Muhammadu Buhari and di former govnor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey fine with each other.



Tori bin start to go round say kasala bin don burst between di two leaders for di All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of di 2023 elections.



Howeva, di Senor Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu tok say "Di President and di Asiwaju get strong commitment to di All Progressives Congress, to bring CHANGE and dis na di commitment wey dem make to kontri pipo."



Three tins wey Presidency tok about im relationship wit Tinubu



Wia di gbas gbos dey from come?Garba Shehu tok for di statement say di tori of fight between di two APC leaders come from "social media mischief makers".



E say di goal na to plant doubt for kontri pipo mind dem as to weda di party go stay togeda.



Wetin Buhari tink about Tinubu?



Di Presidency tok say "to President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu na one of di most respected politicians for di kontri."



Dem add say na Tinubu be one of di pipo wey work to create and develop di APC to a di political party e be now.



Why Tinubu no dey visit Buhari for Aso Rock?



Garba Shehu add say, "If di Asiwaju no dey visit Aso Rock all di time, na because im no be cabinet member of dis goment."



E add say, di fact say im no dey waka around di Presidential Villa no mean say im no be friend of di president and di administration.