Budding Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura opens up on Danish Super Liga debut

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Emmanuel Ogura has expressed delight in making his first appearance for FC Nordsjaelland first team in the Danish Super Liga.



The 19-year-old grabbed the opportunity after he was named to replace injured first-choice goalkeeper Eduardo Dos Santos Haesler just before the game against FC Copenhagen.



"It feels really nice! I'm very happy that I've now got my first team match. It's incredible. It all got a bit hectic, but I'm very happy to debut in the Super League," said the teenager to the club's website.



"Marco (Knoop, goalkeeping coach) asked me to get ready because maybe I should start inside, but to be honest, my focus was first and foremost on Dudu as I wanted to make sure he was okay," he added.



It was a tough debut for the Right to Dream Academy graduate, who shipped in five goals in the defeat to Copenhagen, but insists he was never nervous before the game.



"Then I continued my warm-up as usual. I felt ready because I always set myself up for the start of the match if something happens now. So I felt well prepared and was not really nervous," he added.