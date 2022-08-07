Bryan Mbeumo switches nationality to play for Cameroon ahead of 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has switched allegiance to play for the Cameroonian national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Cameroonian Football Federation on Friday, August 5, 2022 announced the enterprising winger will represent the Indomitable Lions at the World Cup.



This come as a huge squad boost for the Central African country as they seek to make impact at the biggest soccer mundial later this year.



The 22-year-old, who is Cameroon descent, made 10 appearances with the France’s youth national teams at the U-17, U-20 and U-21 respectively.



Cameroon has been paired in Group D against Switzerland, Serbia, and Brazil.



Mbeumo started his career with French outfit Troyes in 2016 before joining Premier League side Brentford in the summer of 2019.



Since joining Brentford, he has featured 134 times for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 28 assists.



The 2022 World Cup has been scheduled to take place in the Asian country between November and December.



