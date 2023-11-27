Bruno Fernandes picks teenager Kobbie Mainoo as MoTM in Manchester Utd’s win at Everton

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Portugal star, Bruno Fernandes had nothing but commendation for teenager Kobbie Mainoo on Sunday after Manchester United defeated Everton 3-0 in the English Premier League.



Kobbie Mainoo, 18, debuted for the Red Devils in the English Premier League today after making a full recovery from injury.



In the game against Everton, he started and put up an impressive performance that helped his team to cruise to victory.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Bruno Fernandes said Kobbie Mainoo was his Man of the Match.



He said despite his age, the teenager has so much quality and never makes a mistake.



"A great match. For me, he is the man of the match. He put in a great performance. He is comfortable with the ball and never makes a mistake. For his age he has so much qualities. He sees things before others,” Bruno Fernandes said after the win over Everton.



After recovering from his injury and debuting in the English Premier League, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to play more games for Manchester United in the ongoing season.