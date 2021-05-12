Brits Awards 2021 winners: Full list of award winners and nominees

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Na females pack most of di awards and jolly for di Brits Awards on Tuesday evening.



Dua Lipa, Little Mix and win di biggest for di night even as Olivia Rodrigo win di night wither Drivers' Lincence performance.



Di Tuesday show na part of pilot events to go back to normal scale large events for Britain so denm bin no get any form of social distancing or face masks dem.



Dis na di winners for di night.



Best album





Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams





Celeste - Not Your Muse





WINNER: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia





J Hus - Big Conspiracy





Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Arlo Parks





Celeste





WINNER: Dua Lipa





Jessie Ware





Lianne La Havas

AJ Tracey





Headie One





WINNER: J Hus





Joel Corry





Yungblud

Bicep





Biffy Clyro





WINNER: Little Mix





The 1975





Young T & Bugsey

WINNER: Arlo Parks





Bicep





Celeste





Joel Corry





Young T & Bugsey

220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love





Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain





Dua Lipa - Physical





WINNER: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar





Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different





Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart





Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter





Regard with Raye - Secrets





Simba ft DTG - Rover





Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

Ariana Grande





WINNER: Billie Eilish





Cardi B





Miley Cyrus





Taylor Swift

Bruce Springsteen





Burna Boy





Childish Gambino





Tame Impala





WINNER: The Weeknd

BTS





Fontaines DC





Foo Fighters





WINNER: Haim





Run The Jewels

WINNER: Griff





Pa Salieu





Rina Sawayama