BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 12 May 2021
Source: bbc.com
2021-05-12
Brits Awards 2021 winners: Full list of award winners and nominees
Na females pack most of di awards and jolly for di Brits Awards on Tuesday evening
Dua Lipa, Little Mix and win di biggest for di night even as Olivia Rodrigo win di night wither Drivers' Lincence performance.
Di Tuesday show na part of pilot events to go back to normal scale large events for Britain so denm bin no get any form of social distancing or face masks dem.
Dis na di winners for di night.
Best album
Best British female
- Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
- Celeste - Not Your Muse
- WINNER: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
- J Hus - Big Conspiracy
- Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
Best British male
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- WINNER: Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
Best British group
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- WINNER: J Hus
- Joel Corry
- Yungblud
Breakthrough artist
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- WINNER: Little Mix
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Best British single
- WINNER: Arlo Parks
- Bicep
- Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
International Female
- 220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love
- Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain
- Dua Lipa - Physical
- WINNER: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
- Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
- Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart
- Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter
- Regard with Raye - Secrets
- Simba ft DTG - Rover
- Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush
International male
- Ariana Grande
- WINNER: Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
International group
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- WINNER: The Weeknd
Rising star award
- BTS
- Fontaines DC
- Foo Fighters
- WINNER: Haim
- Run The Jewels
Global Icon
- WINNER: Griff
- Pa Salieu
- Rina Sawayama