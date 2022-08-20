Bristol coach Nigel Pearson offers positive news on Antoine Semenyo's injury

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigel Pearson has delivered promising news on Antoine Semenyo injury as the team plans to intensify their training in preparation for his return.



Semenyo got a scan this week as he heals from a shin injury sustained during international duty at the beginning of June.



Pearson revealed Semenyo will not be available for Sunday's match against Severnside rivals Cardiff, emphasizing the necessity of not hurrying him back into action.



"Yea he's had it (the scan), he's okay. He's making progress," Pearson said.



"(Involving him on Sunday) It's not something I've considered to be honest with you. The intensity of his training has been increased and it's just one of those things that we've got to make sure that it's not rushed."