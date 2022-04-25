Bristol attacker Antoine Semenyo rated highly after ending goal drought

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Bristol attacker Antoine Semenyo scored, against Derby County who have been relegated, to end his goal drought.



The Ghanaian attacker chased and pressured Richard Stearman, stole the ball and scored.



Bristol City continued to end the season on a high note with a 3-1 victory.



Bristolpost gave Antoine Semenyo an 8 rating after the game. According to them, the Ghanaian attacker gave the entire Derby back four serious headaches and also scored.



The three points guaranteed that the Robins are now four games unbeaten, having won back-to-back away matches and winning by two clear goals for the first time this season.



Semenyo has played 29 games this season in the Championship, scored seven goals, and assisted 10.