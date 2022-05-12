Bristol City to trigger Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo's contract clause

Soccer News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Bristol City will activate a clause in Antoine Semenyo's contract that will keep him at the club for another year.



Semenyo's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, which means he'll be in his final year when the current season concludes.



However, reports claim the Championship club are about to trigger another extension, which will keep him at the club for an additional year.



Semenyo’s agent recently confirmed Celtic's interest, having spoken to the Scottish team’s coach Gavin Strachan.



This was after Celtic sent scouts to watch Semenyo play against Reading in February.



However, the player's valuation appears to be a little high. It is believed that Bristol want £20 million before selling.



They will only begin to consider offers if they are offered at least £15 million.



Semenyo has been involved in 20 goals, scoring eight and assisting 12, in 31 league matches this season.



He has committed his international future to Ghana despite being born in London and England showing interest.



