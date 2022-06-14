Bristol City rejects £9m offer for in-demand Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bristol City have rejected £9m offer from an unnamed club to sign Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo this summer, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.



The 22-year-old who enjoyed an amazing season with Bristol City in the English Championship has become a subject of interest for several clubs, with Celtic, RB Salzburg and Nottingham Forest candidates for his signature.



Semenyo scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 31 matches for the Robins in the just ended season.



According to Bristol World, an offer made by an unnamed club of £9m for Semenyo has been rejected as they look to keep the forward at the club next season.



It is said Bristol City have no intention of selling their star man on the cheap, however, the club have set a price tag of £15m for the Ghana forward.



The enterprising forward is in the final year of his contract but Bristol City have the option to extend for another year, which means the club is not under pressure to cash in on the player.



Semenyo earned his debut Ghana call up for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers where he made his first appearance for the Black Stars against Madagascar after coming on as a second half substitute.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







