Bristol City pleads with GFA to manage Antoine Semenyo's game time in Black Stars

Bristol City manager, Nigel Pearson has pleaded with the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars technical team to manage Antoine Semenyo's recovery when the player joins the team for national assignment.



Antoine Semenyo has been named in Ghana's 29-man squad by Black Stars coach, Otto Addo for the friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua in September 2022.



Despite featuring in Bristol City's last three games, coach Nigel Pearson has pleaded with Otto Addo and the GFA to slowly introduce Semenyo into the games because the striker is still recovering from an injury.



"We need to make sure that his recovery continues because the nature of his injury is really important that we are mindful of the amount of exposure."



He added that his concerns are not because he is against the striker leaving for international duties but because he is looking out for the welfare of the player who will be more helpful to Ghana in the World Cup.



"Hopefully the Ghanaian FA will be sympathetic to our requirements and the player's requirements because I think Chris (Hughton, Ghana technical advisor) would like him fit for the World Cup and obviously Antoine wants to be available both for us and the national side so common sense should prevail.



"The World Cup is still a few months away which is continued recovery time so by the time he gets to that point, hopefully, we're not thinking by the same terms," Nigel Pearson said as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.



The Black Stars will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve, France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



