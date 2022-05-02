Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo ready to represent Ghana, eyes World Cup spot

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has declared his readiness to represent the Black Stars at international level.



The Bristol City forward's debut Black Stars call up was hampered by an injury he suffered before the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.



However, the red-h0t forward has recovered and has been in prolific form for the Robins, scoring and providing two assists over the weekend.



“I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready to go. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent,” he told Happy FM.



“The World Cup could be one of the biggest achievements in my career. Not many people get the chance to do that and I would be glad to say that I have," he added.



Despite showing interest in playing for the West African giants, the lanky forward believes he still has to justify his inclusion.



“I haven’t established myself to the Ghana fans and coach so I want to play as many games so I can show people what I can do. I feel like being very clinical and if you give me one chance I will score," he said.



Semenyo has netted eight goals and provided 12 assists in the ongoing campaign.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







