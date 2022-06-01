Bristol City celebrate Antoine Semenyo ahead of Black Stars debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo name Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Antoine Semenyo earns debut Black Stars call up



Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023AFCON qualifiers



Bristol City have celebrated their striker, Antoine Semnyo's outstanding season ahead of his international debut for Ghana on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



The British-born Ghanaian found the net 8 times and set up 12 goals in 31 games as Bristol finished 17th on the table.



The club shared a video of all the 20 goals he was involved which had applause from football fans.



The video showed Semnyo's incredible attributes which are pace, strength, vision, aerial superiority, finishing, instinctive positioning, and awareness.



Semenyo could make his Black Stars debut tonight against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The 22-year-old earned his maiden call-up after a brilliant season with Bristol City in the championship.



Watch the video below



