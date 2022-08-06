Bristol City boss provides injury update on Antoine Semenyo ahead of Sunderland clash

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has provided an injury update on Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo ahead of their Championship clash with Sunderland this weekend.



Semenyo, who enjoyed an amazing campaign with Bristol City has been out of action for sometime after picking up an injury while in action for the Black Stars in June.



He took part in a light session on Tuesday at City's open training at Ashton Gate although was restricted to just using the exercise bike.



Despite the player feeling alright to play, the manager feels it will be stupid and unprofessional to rush Semenyo into action.



"When you look at someone like Antoine, I think what is sensible with the type of injury he has had... (when I say) his loading, I mean the amount of training and the stresses that he is put under needs to be built up so it would be pretty stupid and unprofessional to just bung him back in, even though he thinks he's alright to play.



"I'd rather have that as a situation where we have to rein players in but he is making good progress and we are all hopeful he will be with us sooner rather than later but I won't give a date or timeframe."