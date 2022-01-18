Bringing him back a disservice to Ghana – Songo fires c’ttee that re-hired Milo as Stars coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Outspoken Sports Journalist Patrick Osei Agyeman known fondly as Countryman Songo has called out the committee that recommended the Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac for re-engagement.



He notes that members of the committee should consider themselves a disservice to the country considering how stale the tactics of the Serbian trainer is subjecting the country’s senior national team to an international embarrassment.



He wonders why someone who was out of a job for over two years could be a favorite of such a job when the country is hungry to break its over 40 years trophy drought.



“You are all bad people in Ghana accusing the local boys of their inability to play the game. We have Ghanaian local players who have the talent and are very good. Look at Equatorial Guinea and their level performance after the warning from the military leader.



"The players are made up of local boys and a few foreign-based players who are not even on topflight clubs but they are doing very well. Ghanaian FA and football people what have you done? You have gone to engage a coach who is archaic and learnt nothing”, he noted.



According to him, Milovan Rajevac is technically bankrupt having sat home for more than two years after he was fired from his last job yet Ghana FA found such a person prudent for the job.



“Everyone sacked him for being inefficient. This tournament has exposed this coach as ignorant and can offer us nothing. Thievery at play. That committee that brought the coach back, the government of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister Usif let’s look for those people because they are a disservice to Ghana.



"These FA members are bad people. Look at the kind of football played by other nations and compare it to our useless style of play”, he challenged.