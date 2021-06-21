'Bring on Kotoko, Real Madrid and Chelsea'- Hearts coach Samuel Boadu brags

Sports News of

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has touted his side's readiness for any football club on the globe.



The former Medeama gaffer claims his side is ready to fend off competition from all stellar clubs in the world following his side's impressive run in the West African nation.



The Phobians have been revived under the young coach as they continued their routine performance with a commanding 4-1 win over third-tier Windy Professionals in the FA Cup on Sunday.



The former African champions take on sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday but that game will be preceded by a Premier League match against Legon Cities on Thursday.



But coach Samuel Boadu is in a buoyant mood, insisting his side is ready for any team in the world.



“Hearts of Oak’s team at the moment is ready for any club around the world,” he said.



Hearts are in pole position to end more than a decade of an elusive Premier League crown with five crucial games to end the season.