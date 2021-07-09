You are here: HomeSports2021 07 09Article 1304968

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

Brimah Razak leaves Spanish club Deportivo Linares

Ghanaian goalkeeper Brimah Razak has parted ways with Spanish club Deportivo Linares after failing to reach agreement on a new deal, the club have announced.

The 34-year-old shot joined Linares July 2019 on a two-year contract which expired on 30 June 2021.

Razak was in negotiations with the Spanish Segunda B outfit over a new contract but the deal has fallen through.

Linares on Thursday announced the departure of the former Black Stars goalkeeper through the club’s official Twitter handle.