Brighton signs Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey from FC Porto

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Ghanaian youngster, Benicio Baker-Boaitey on a permanent deal from FC Porto.



The 18-year-old who joined the youth set-up of the Falmer Stadium outfit on loan in January, has now been tied down to a permanent deal given his promising showings with their Reserves side.



According to current youth team manager, Andrew Crofts, the signing of the former West Ham United budding star was hinged on "his abilities and hard work in training and matches".



"Benicio Baker-Boaitey has completed a permanent move to the club from FC Porto, after initially joining on loan in January.



"The former West Ham winger has signed a contract until June 2023, and will once again link up with the under-23 squad," a statement over the signing of Benicio reads on Brighton's official website



The English-born prospect is still eligible to play for Ghana despite featuring for the England U16 national youth team in friendlies.



