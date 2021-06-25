Brighton not prepared to sell Tottenham target Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Tariq Lamptey, a Tottenham transfer target, will not be sold by Brighton.



Since joining Brighton from Chelsea in early 2020, the right-back has received high praise.



The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of Europe's most promising right backs in his age group.



Brighton, according to SussexLive, is not in the mood to let him leave.



Tariq Lamptey has a long-term deal with the club and is an important part of manager Graham Potter's setup.



Last season defender Tariq Lamptey made eleven appearances for Brighton, he scored one goal and assisted one goal.



Tariq Lamptey was seriously injured in December last year and this injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.



He last played for Brighton in the English Premier League against Fulham, the game ended 0-0.



Lamptey has been capped twice for the Young Lions U21, he played against Andorra and Albania in the U21 Euro qualification round.