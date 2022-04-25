Brighton manager Graham Potter impressed by Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey

Soccer News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brighton manager Graham Potter says Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey has impressed him although he believes the right-back's performances may not be as "eye-catching" as they were before his hamstring injury.



Tariq lit up the Premier League in 2020, thanks to his blistering speed, fearlessness in attack, and elusiveness, however, suffered an injury setback in December 2020.



He made his season debut in late September and is now enjoying back-to-back games within a few days of each other, but the club is always careful not to overstretch him. It could be argued that the 21-year-old has not been able to consistently reach the heights he did in 2020, but he is still a special talent.



"There's nothing sinister around anything, nothing totally different. He's had a bad injury but he's come back really, really well and he's had some really good games and some games where he's been helping the team and not quite maybe so eye-catching. But he's contributed to some really good team performances," he told Sussex Live.



"People forget he's a young player, it's his first season in the Premier League with a crowd as well. It's never a complete and utter straight line up, there will be some little moments and dips but we are really happy with him."



The London-born footballer in a recent exclusive interview suggested he could play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.