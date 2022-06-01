Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and parents meets Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tariq Lamptey and his parents met with Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku to discuss the Brighton defender’s desire to play for the Black Stars.



Lamptey arrived in his home country on Monday and was warmly welcomed. Lamptey made the trip after deciding to play for Ghana instead of England, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.



He declined an invitation to the England U21 team last week after being approached by Ghana, and he has decided to commit his international future to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.