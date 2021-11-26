Brighton coach Graham Potter happy with Tariq Lamptey’s performance

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Graham Potter joined Brighton and Hove Albion from Chelsea



Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Graham Potter is happy about the progress of English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey since he joined the club from giants Chelsea.



The youngster who is still eligible to play for the Black Stars was having a good form last season but injuries came and relegate him to a medical room.



Tariq Lamptey is now back on the pitch after his recovery and is warming himself back into the starting eleven of Brighton and Hove Albion.



Potter commended Lamptey for his performance against Aston Villa over the weekend and stressed that they are still working on getting him in the best shape physically.



“It was a case of making sure he is available for the rest of the season and we are still building him up to that point.”



“I am really happy with how he contributed to the game,” he told Brighton&hoveindependent.