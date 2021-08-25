Brighton boss delighted to see Tariq Lamptey smiling back to full fitness

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter is excited to see Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey smiling on his recovery to full fitness.



Lamptey has been urged to enjoy playing football again after he was pictured training with the rest of the squad.



The 20-year-old wing-back remains sidelined from the Premier League with a hamstring injury he is carrying since December last year.



Potter expressed his delight "It’s great for him to be out playing football with the guys. Good for his mentality more than anything."



"He has been on a long, frustrating road."



"Just to play football with the guys was positive for him but obviously we have to be careful. He has to be modified, only in certain exercises."



"But it’s progress and it’s exciting for us."



"He has done a little bit more than that. Not too much more but a little bit more so that’s positive. That was the plan, just building him up."



The Seagulls have had a bright start in the Premiership term having won all two games at Burnley and also Watford.