Brighton boss Graham Potter issues Tariq Lamptey injury update ahead of Wolves trip

Soccer News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brighton & Hove Albion gaffer Graham Potter has given updates on availability of defender Tariq Lamptey ahead of the trip to Wolves on Saturday.



Lamptey was on the sidelines with an injury when the Seagulls drew 2-2 against Southampton in the Premier League last weekend at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.



However, the England-born Ghanaian has now fully recovered and is in contention to face Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



"Tariq Lamptey trained today [Thursday], so providing there is no reaction he will be involved." Potter said during the pre-match press conference.



The 21-year-old wing-back has been outstanding for the Seagulls this campaign having made 20 league appearances so far this season providing two assists in the process.