Bright Adjei wins Player of the Month award for February

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei has emerged the best player of the Ghana Premier League for the month of February following an impressive form.



Adjei will receive a 43 inch television set from Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) for winning the monthly gong.



The 27-year old striker was announced as winner of the award live on the Ghana FA weekly news broadcast programme.



Adjei scored a total of five goals out of four matches played and was also MVP on three occasions to win February award beating off competition from Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga and Bechem United youngster Emmanuel Annor.



Adjei started the new month with another goal when Aduana were held to a 1-1 draw by Medeama SC on Monday at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.



He has 13 goals and four assists in 23 appearances so far this campaign.



The result sees the former Ghana Premier League champions drop to 5th on the league table with seven matches left to play.



Aduana Stars will travel to Kumasi to take on league leaders Asante Kotoko on match week 28 at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







