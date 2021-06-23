You are here: HomeSports2021 06 23Article 1293271

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Bright Addae wants to play for Kotoko before retirement

Former Ghana youth international Bright Addae has reiterated his desire to play for giants, Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots as a professional player.

Addae, a member of the Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy back in 2009 currently plies his trade for Hermannstadt in the Romanian league.

Before his departure abroad, the 28-year-old featured for Wa All Stars (Legon Cities).

Speaking to Accra-based Hot FM, the former Parma and Crotone towering guardsman indicated that he would like to play for the Porcupine Warriors before he calls it a quit one day.

"I will want to play for Asante Kotoko for maybe a season after my stay abroad," he said.

