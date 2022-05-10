Brian Brobbey scores to give Ajax a draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Defending Dutch champions Ajax on Sunday dug very deep before they managed to avoid defeat against AZ Alkmaar in their Eredivisie game.



The Dutch giants managed a 2-2 drawn game against a gritty AZ Alkmaar side at the AFAS Stadion.



Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey gave Ajax the lead on the stroke of half time in the 42nd minute.



Ajax went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead but after recess things quickly changed as the home side pulled parity in the 62nd minute of the game through Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis.



Alkmaar turned the screw and got the lead for the first time in the game in the 75th minute through Hakon Evjen.



Ajax grabbed the equalizer with four minutes to end the game as Edson Alvarez headed home a corner from substitute Steven Berghuis to make it 2-2.



Brian Brobbey is on a six-month loan spell without an option to buy from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.



He made his first appearance for Ajax on January 16, 2022, as the starting striker in an away match against FC Utrecht, scoring two goals before being replaced in the 70th minute by Davy Klaassen in a 3-0 victory.



Brian Brobbey has made nine appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, he has scored five goals and assisted one goal.