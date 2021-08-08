Brentford part ways with Justin Shaibu after a four-year stint

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brentford have reportedly parted ways with Danish-born Ghanaian striker Justin Kwabena Shaibu.



The 22-year-old has left the English Championship side after a four-year stint.



Shaibu joined the side from Danish side HB Koge in 2016 but struggled to make it into the first team.



He scored just once in 10 appearances for the team.



The striker spent the 2019-20 season on loan at National League One side Boreham Wood where he scored five goals in 30 matches - helping the side to finish fifth on the table.



Shaibu was born in Copenhagen to Ghanaian parents.



He has represented Denmark at the youth levels including U-17, U-18, and U-20.



Media reports have claimed Stoke City and Derby County could be interested in his signature as he has the potential to develop into a big player.