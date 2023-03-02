Brendan Rodgers blames Daniel Amartey’s mistake for Leicester’s FA Cup exit

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers has blamed Ghanaian center-back Daniel Amartey for the Foxes' defeat in the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers.



Amartey misplaced a pass which led to the opening goal for the visitors when Leicester tried playing from the back.



Rogers highlighted his team's poor defending as the cause of the defeat citing Amartey's mistake as one of the reasons for the loss.



"We didn't defend well enough. I think the first goal we gave the ball away so easily. It was poor decision making and they end up going one up. The second goal also we gave the ball away and we failed to defend it. So when you do that consistently in the game and give the ball to opponents, they punish you and that's what happened," he said after the match.



"At 2-1 we get back into it but they had more quality and we didn't get that," he added.



The game against Blackburn Rovers was Amartey’s first appearance in a month after playing full throttle in the Foxes' 1-0 win against Walsall in FA Cup on January 28, 2023.



