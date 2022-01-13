Breakdown of Razak Abalora’s imminent move to Sheriff Tiraspol

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Abalora will be unveiled by Moldova Champions Sheriff Tiraspol as the club’s new player by the close of the week.



The highly-rated shot-stopper for the last two seasons has played for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.



This season, he has made nine appearances for the Porcupine Warriors club and has managed to impressively keep clean sheets.



As reported by footballghana, Razak Abalora is sealing a transfer from Asante Kotoko to Sheriff Tiraspol.



Sources have confirmed to your most trusted online portal that the deal will cost the Moldovan outfit a sum of USD $300,000.



For this transfer, Razak Abalora who is now 25 years of age is signing a three-year deal with the club.



Although he is being signed as a backup goalkeeper, he will have the chance to fight to become the first choice.







