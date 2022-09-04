Braydon Manu nets 3rd goal of the season in Darmstadt home draw with Arminia Bielefeld

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Marvin Manu was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt when they were held at home by Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.



Manu scored for the second time in succession as Darmstadt drew 1-1 with Bielefeld at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor.



The 25-year-old scored the opening goal of the match as early as the 8th minute after he was teed up with a pass from Fabian Schnellhardt.



The visitors got their equaliser in the dying embers of the match through forward Robin Hack who scored in the additional time.



Germany-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer featured in the match for Darmstadt having lasted the entire duration.



Manu has three goals in seven games with an assist in the German second-tier this campaign.