Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

ghanasoccernet.com

Braydon Manu nets 3rd goal of the season in Darmstadt home draw with Arminia Bielefeld

Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Marvin Manu was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt when they were held at home by Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

Manu scored for the second time in succession as Darmstadt drew 1-1 with Bielefeld at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor.

The 25-year-old scored the opening goal of the match as early as the 8th minute after he was teed up with a pass from Fabian Schnellhardt.

The visitors got their equaliser in the dying embers of the match through forward Robin Hack who scored in the additional time.

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer featured in the match for Darmstadt having lasted the entire duration.

Manu has three goals in seven games with an assist in the German second-tier this campaign.