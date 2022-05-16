'Braydon Manu is a type of player you don’t find often' – Darmstadt 98 sporting director

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Darmstadt 98 sporting director, Carsten Wehlmann has heaped praise on Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu after extending his deal with the club.



The 25-year-old who joined the club in 2019 has penned a two-year contract extension with the German Bundesliga II outfit that will keep him at the club until June 2023.



Manu has been in a rich run of form this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists in 21 games in the process.



The German-born Ghanaian after signing a new contract said, "I feel the absolute trust of the people involved here and feel extremely comfortable in the environment of the club”



“These are decisive factors for me to be able to call up my performance. I enjoy being able to play football here and I'm sure that I can continue to develop in peace with the Lilies in the future. I'm extremely looking forward to continuing to play for SV 98."



The club sporting director, Carsten Wehlmann also said, “It's nice that we can continue to build on Braydon in the future. Especially this season he has made another huge step forward and shown how important he can be for us”



“He's a type of player that you don't find that often, and Braydon's character also fits in perfectly with our structure, with which we want to build something in the long term," he said.