Press Releases of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Respect My Vote Movement

Boycott the Swearing-In of Akufo-Addo - Respect My Vote to the International Community

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Democracy Group Respect My Vote Movement has called on the international community and well-meaning Ghanaians to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of Nana Akufo-Addo describing him as an illegitimate president-elect.



It would be recalled the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 Presidential election and the said declaration is fraught with several errors and therefore invalid. An analysis of the figures shows that Akufo-Addo did not obtain the required 50 percent plus 1 vote. In effect, the Electoral Commission manipulated the figures to declare Akufo-Addo the winner. The results are therefore being challenged at the Supreme Court.



To confirm the fact that Akufo-Addo was invalidly declared winner, the inaugural ceremony has for the first time been confined to the chamber of parliament with the deployment of 6000 security personnel to provide security for fear that Ghanaians will protest against the inauguration.



Our advice to the international community and well-meaning Ghanaians is to boycott the ceremony to ensure that they don’t participate in this unconstitutionality and the installation of a modern-day dictator who has subverted the constitution against the sovereign will of Ghanaians with the help of the Electoral Commission.



Respect My Vote Movement



Akalilu Samed 024 317 3375

Stephen Kwabena Attuh 024 371 8353

Ama Owusuah Boateng 024 579 8712

Gabriel Osei Owusu 024 314 4983

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.