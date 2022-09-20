Boxing promoters should not pay for security at bouts - Daniel Ablorh

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: Benjamin Essuman

Daniel Ablorh Sowah, the CEO of Silver Black Promotions has provided solutions to some of the challenges facing the promotion of boxing in the country, suggesting that the time has come for the boxing authority to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service for state-sponsored security, at all boxing events, and at no cost to boxing promoters.



In an interview with Ace Sports Journalist and Ring Announcer Mr. Amin Lamptey of Max TV, Mr. Daniel Ablorh Sowah suggested that the Ghana Boxing Authority collaborates with the Ghana Police to provide security for boxing events and not leave boxing promoters to shoulder such responsibilities in addition to their boxing promotion responsibilities.



“Talking about Boxing I feel it’s time that the Ghana Boxing Authority collaborates with the Police to provide security”, he said.



His argument comes from the fact that boxing has brought more glory to Ghana and therefore the sports has to be cherished and supported adequately by the state to enable the country tap its boxing talents and harness more international opportunities and glories.



“Boxing has produced more world champions as compared to football. When there is a football match you can see the police and army all over the place. It should be the same thing. Boxing we are not even supposed to pay for security they are supposed to provide us with it because it’s done in UK, US, everywhere”, the CEO of the young Boxing Promotional Company in Ghana, said.



He explained the need for proper security saying, the fact that sports itself come with tension and factions which are driven by passion from the fans, hence the need for a high level of security.



“The passion that goes into boxing is a serious thing. It’s always these people facing this set of people, so it is high time the Police join and collaborate with us because we are still producing world champions,” Mr. Daniel Ablorh Sowah said.



This argument came up when he was responding to a caller into the program who expressed her opinion on security at the Bukom Boxing Arena during the Deluxy Professional Boxing League.