'Boxing is the strength of Ghana sports' – GBA President

Boxing News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: GNA

Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), has said boxing is the strength of Ghana sports and must be given the needed attention to develop.



“Ghana has produced 10 world boxing champions, more than any sport in the country. So we must see where we have a relative advantage and encourage boxers, coaches, and other officials to develop their interest,” he said.



According to the GBA President, government must also encourage businesses to invest in the sport, while developing deliberate policies to help the sport to grow.



He also called on the media to promote sports as it has what it takes to bring honour and joy to the nation, adding that amateur boxers were capable of becoming good boxers in the future.



Mr. Neequaye commended Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), and others who supported the Black Bombers to excel at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.