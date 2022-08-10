Boxing is putting Ghana on the map, we need more investment – GBF President

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President, Bernard Quartey says boxing is putting Ghana on the map and therefore more investment is needed in the sport.



The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to an end on Monday, August 9, with Team Ghana winning five medals in the competition.



Three out of the five medals won by Team Ghana were from Boxing.



Wahid Omar won bronze, and Joseph Commey and Abraham Mensah also picked up silver medals from their respective boxing events.



Bernard Quartey speaking in an interview with the media said, if more money is invested in boxing, in some years to come, more medals would be won.



“People keep saying that football is the passion of the nation to which I disagree because we do not invest in the boxing fraternity.



“All the money is invested into football and if a fraction was invested into boxing, we would be doing a lot for the country.”



The GBF President added: “We are not going to relax; we are not going to say that because we have taken silver and bronze we are going to relax. No!



“Work still continues and I can tell you that we have what it takes to bring more medals.”