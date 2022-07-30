Boxing: We are winning hands down – Coach Ofori Asare

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Black Bombers head Coach, Kwesi Ofori Asare is confident his boxers will record victory when they take to the ring on Friday evening



Ghanaian boxers Abdul Omar and Shakul Samed will be in action in the welterweight and Heavyweight divisions respectively.



Abdul Wahid Omar will be hoping to make history again having won Ghana’s only Gold medal in boxing back in 2014 in Glasgow when he faces Jamie Devine from Isle of Man.



Samed Shakul on the other hand will be seeking to make amends for his poor performance at the last edition of the commonwealth games held in Australia when he fights Rosalba Jean Luc from Mauritius this evening



Coach Asare expresses high level of optimism of his boys triumphing over their opponents when he spoke to EIB’s Betty Yawson ahead of the bouts.



“We will win, I just don’t want to come out with our strategy but I know we will win our next fights”