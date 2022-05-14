Boxers urged to contribute to development of sports by paying their taxes

Boxing News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: newsghana.com

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye has advised boxers to understand and contribute to the development and promotion of Ghana Boxing by supporting with a few money deducted from their purses to develop the sport.



Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview at the GBA office inside the Bukom Boxing Arena he said the little 2% and one percent of the taxes deducted from purses of boxers are the support activities of the Authority and also saved to help the boxers when they need help or any form of assistance in their old age.



Neequaye said boxers may be strong and rich currently, but no one knows the future, and anything can happen to a boxer who may decide to seek for help from the GBA.



“Many boxers turn to the GBA in their old age and we have to support them, but they must know that what they contribute today will save them tomorrow”.



He did not understand why some boxers decide not to pay when they go out to fight for big purses.



"The deductions will not go to only the GBA, but to their coaches who suffer with them and their gyms,” he explained.



He also urged all licensed boxers and officials to renew their licenses and support the GBA to run affairs of Ghana Boxing in the right and appreciable atmosphere.



He was elated that the Professional Boxing League has been successful after five Fight Nights and tasked boxers and coaches not to relent as the competition is on break.



“We want all Gyms to take advantage of the break to put their houses in order and return in a bang. I want to congratulate everyone who has contributed and supported the league,” he said.



He thanked Imax Group of companies, TT Brothers, the Trust Sport Emporium, the Coaches Union and all boxers who have been on the bills.



He hailed the boxing fans who have been filling the stands on any Fight Night.



The League will return on June 11, 2022.