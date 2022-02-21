Boxers thrill spectators at maiden Ghana Professional Boxing League

Boxing News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The maiden edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League commenced over the weekend with some exciting bouts which were highly patronized by boxing lovers at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



Boxers from 12 gyms scattered across the country engaged in 6 bouts with some side attraction from some armature boxers.



In the first bout of the night, Isaac Sackey of Attor Quarshie boxing gym defeated Issac Taylor of Akotoku Academy by a unanimous point decision in their Super Bantamweight contest.



The lightweight contest saw Emmanuel Dekeh and Micheal Osumanu Osunla split points in a highly contested battle.



Adam Nabdeen Salanon from Panix Boxing Gym recorded a Round 1 technical knockout over Daniel Otoo in their flyweight contest with John Quaye outclassing Stephen Addy in the Super lightweight.



In other bouts, Azumah Mohammed defeated Patrick Cudjoe while Alexis Kabore beat Michael Tagoe in the Super Bantamweight Contest.



Juvenile boxers Prince Larbi and Shadrack Dorisa also treated spectators to an exciting fight which got many excited seeing the young lads horn their talent in the ring.



Watch Prince Larbi vs Shadrack Dorisa fight below



