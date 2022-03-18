You are here: HomeSports2022 03 18Article 1493987

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Boxers are paid GH₵1000 for fights in boxing league, not GH₵600 - GBA boss

GBA boss reveals intention to get more world champions

Boxers earn ₵1k from fights in boxing league

GBA boss rates boxing as number 1 sport in Ghana

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, has debunked rumours that boxers are paid ₵600 for a fight in the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

According to him, each boxer in a gym is paid ₵1000 for participation in the PBL. He said the assertions by some boxing promoters that he is taking advantage of boxers are untrue.

Speaking in an exclusive interview GhanaWeb on ‘Sports Check’, the GBA boss said, “Since we started the league we’ve never paid any boxer ₵600, we pay thousand cedis to each boxer in a gym. It's just a rumour, we don’t know where it is coming from.

“The boxers themselves know that this is an opportunity for them to get out there and make the big money,” he added.

The PBL, since its commencement in February 2022, has received high patronage from boxing lovers.

The boxing league is held at the Bukom Banku every two weeks.

