Boxer Joseph Commey details why he missed gold medal fight at Commonwealth Games

Ghana’s featherweight boxer, Joseph Commey has disclosed that a malaria and boil under his armpit prevented him from fighting for a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Commey was one of Ghana’s surest hopes of winning a gold medal at the games in Birmingham but the boxer was struck with an illness which made him forfeit the bout.



Speaking on his unfortunate miss, the 19-year-old said doctors advised him against fighting his Northern Ireland opponent John Gallagher in their gold medal bout.



“I was going to the finals when I was struck with the illness. I had both malaria and a boil under my armpit. After the checkup I was told by the doctor that I couldn’t fight though I insisted on fighting,” Commey told the press.



”Anything could have happened if I had fought, so we give glory to God in all things. Maybe next time I might win gold or maybe the Olympics games I might win gold,” he added.



Commey was awarded a silver medal whiles his opponent got a gold medal after missing their final fight in the featherweight contest.



Ghana won five medals at the games, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.



