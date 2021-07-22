Botwe triumphs over Madhu in Pulse Golden Tulip Salah Tennis Tourney

Tennis News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

President of Pulse Golden Tulip Tennis Club Eric Botwe, who doubles as the business head of Olam Cocoa Ghana, cemented his place as the club’s top seed after defeating inform Raman Madhu in an epic final to win the Pulse Golden Tulip Salah Tennis Tournament at Golden Tulip Kumasi.



Seeded No.1 Eric Botwe had the edge over his glory with one of the best serves in the game, a punishing two-fisted backhand that steadily opponent Raman Madhu in a gripping battle that ended 6-3. Eric Botwe secured his dismantled Raman Madhu’s defensive game, as well as a delightful array of forehand winners.



Mr. Botwe had a smooth ride to the finals as he defeated Teddy Kofi Asare in the semifinals 6-2 before finishing Rahman Madhu in the finals.



In the doubles event: No.1 seed Eric Botwe paired Kennedy Kusi Kyenkyenhene to win 9-7 over Cyrus Sasu and Teddy Kofi Asare in the semifinals.



In the finals, Eric Botwe changed his partner and picked Oheneba Appiah Kubi to win the men’s doubles game beating Rahman Madhu and Albert Anokye 6-1.



