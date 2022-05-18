Botsyo Nkegbe, MacLean Atsu Dzidzienyo leave for 2022 Dessert Challenge in Arizona

Track & Field News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: Cecil Nii Teinko Stanley, Contributor

Ghana's para-athletes Botsyo Nkegbe and MacLean Atsu Dzidzienyo have left their training base to participate in the 2022 Dessert Challenge in Arizona. The competition will start from the 18th and end on 22nd of May 2022 in the United States of America.



Botsyo Nkegbe and his colleague at the National Sports Authority, MacLean Atsu Dzidzienyo have left Spokane in Washington where they were training for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK this year.



The two have been in the States for quiet some time training adequately to compete in an International Paralympic Committee (IPC) sanctioned competition.



MacLean Atsu Dzidzienyo will be doing the T53 category whiles Botsyo will be competing in the T54 100m,400m and 1,500m category. They will leaving Spokane, Washington by the 19th May for the main event in Arizona at the Mesa Community College.



We were given this opportunity by JOEL E. FERRIS HIGH SCHOOL to train on their school facility and we are grateful for their support