'Boss, why are you so mad?' - Kuami Eugene asks Sam George ahead of Kotoko, Hearts performance

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021 Ghanaian artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene has hit back at MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, for saying that the musician won’t be allowed to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Super Clash game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Kuami Eugene was billed to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium accordimg to an arrangement by Adonko Next Level, sponsors of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



But supporters of Hearts of Oak claim they would not allow Kuami Eugene who has declared his love for Kotoko to perform in front of them.



Sam George, also a staunch Phobian, lauded the decision of the fans in a tweet where he said the musician should not dream of performing at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



He Tweeted, "Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus but at our Accra Sports Stadium di3r, make them forget kraa. End of discussion.Red circleBlue circleYellow circle"





