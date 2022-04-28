Borrusia Dortmund to tour Ghana in June

Soccer News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Borrusia Dortmund Legends tour will be heading to Ghana in June this year.



The German side in partnership with Shooting Stars FC will host a game against a selected Africa Legends side at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 11.



The game will be graced by the likes of one of the greatest African footballers of all time, former Champions league winner, the Maestro himself- Abedi Ayew Pele,



Borussia Dortmund’s Top-talent Trainer and Black Stars’ coach Otto Addo, former Wolfsburg captain Charles K. Akonnor, Former BVB Champions League winner Ibrahim Tanko and other football greats like, Jay Jay Okocha, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and a host of other iconic African Legends.



The event will also see other interesting activities take place such as Youth Development Coaching Clinic, a curtain-raiser game between the talented Shooting Stars FC and a golf tournament.



BVB’s CMO, Carsten Cramer, stated: “With over 160,000 registered club members, Borussia Dortmund is a uniquely intensive footballing experience. Over the past decades, BVB has enjoyed a vibrant and fruitful history with top talents from Africa, and attracted a number of excellent African players, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko, Mohamed Zidan and Sunday Oliseh. We are all excited that this first-ever BVB Legends Ghana tour will finally take place, and look forward to creating some unforgettable memories together with Shooting Stars FC this summer.”



“As we develop our presence in Africa, it is very important for us to demonstrate how close our relationship is with our fans in Ghana. This tour provides an excellent opportunity for us to show what ‘Echte Liebe’ truly means. Together with the powerful line-up of our Legend Team, our international main sponsor Evonik, as well as ROWE the presenter of BVB’s Legends Series, we will continue to create success on-and-off the pitch” said Benedikt Scholz, Director of Internationalization & Commercial Partnerships of BV



Randolph Rodrigues (CEO) of Shooting Stars FC said, “The partnership between Shooting Stars and Borussia Dortmund should yield tremendous benefit on and off the field. There is a keen focus on player and coach development and we will jointly embark on some meaningful community development projects in the coming months”.



Deniz Akay, Managing Director of Evonik Africa, further commented: “As the world’s leading specialty chemicals company, we go beyond just chemistry. Evonik has been BVB’s main partner and sponsor of the BVB Legends since the 2007/2008 seasons. For decades, we have been promoting sports with our innovations, establishing the BVB Evonik Football Academy to encourage and inspire young talents to be the best in football. Having the BVB Legends Match in Accra - home to a host of legendary names and aspiring football stars - is tremendously exciting for all of us.”



