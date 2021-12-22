Borga Mining FC win community gala at Nsuapimso-Osino

Other Sports of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Narawa Mining Company, in Akyem Nsuapimso -Osino in the Fanteakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region, has assured communities they operate in, peaceful co-existence and commited to ensure its fulfilment of its social cooperate responsibilities.



This statement was made during a three (3) day inter community gala competition with other indoor games inclusive dubbed "Narawa Xmas Gala", sponsored by Narawa Mining Company and Yaks Roofing which saw sixteen football teams and scores of individuals participating on the 17th, 18th and ended on 19th December, 2021.



According to Nana Kofi Wusu Akuffo, Public Relations Officer for Narawa Mining Company, the motive behind the games is to bring the mining company closer to the communities they operate in to promote peaceful co-existence.



"Every year, we organize this gala to bring the company close to the communities we operate within and build good relations with the people as the company sits within twenty six (communities). Over ninety (90) percent of our well being depends on mining but by mere mentioning of gold mining, the people around you frown at it, hence the need to get closer to them through these activities to get them understand and bring them together. There was a dispute between the chief and the queen when we came to the enclave but you could see that, the gala has brought all the factions together on the field, this is the harmony we need." Nana Kofi Wusu Akuffo said.



Nana Kofi Wusu Akuffo ended that, the peaceful atmosphere being observed on the field of play will be translated to their work place since majority of their employees are from the communities they operate in.



Mr Paul Okran, Administrator of Narawa Mining Company who captained their side expressed satisfaction to the event and said, apart from the health benefits of the event, local businesses have been boosted as traders within the community came to the field to sell.



He stated that, Narawa has done a lot of cooperate social responsibilities in the surrounding communities like building of schools and CHPS compound and looking forward to do more.



Mr Paul Okran further stated that, Narawa as a company bemoans conflict and admonished the youth and all to embrace peace and unity for development.



Borga Mining Company football team won the gala with a lone goal and were presented with a trophy, thousand (1,000) Ghana Cedis and a set of football jersies whilst Nsuapemso Community football team came second and were also presented with five (500) hundred Ghana Cedis and a set of football jersies.



All the participating teams received sets of football jersies, transportation fare and feeding.



In Addition, the Company organised a dinner for over 700 people in the area and presented assorted items to the needy especially the widows. This according to the CEO Mr. George Braun, will help strengthen the cordial relation between the company and the residents in the communities they operate within. And assured them that they are going to me more responsible in their work.