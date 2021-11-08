Bordeaux star Gideon Mensah chalks 100% pass success in defeat to PSG

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah put up second half master class for Bordeaux in their 3-2 home defeat to PSG on Saturday in the French Ligue 1.



The Ghana international replaced Timothee Pembele before the start of the second half.



Bordeaux were trailing 2-0 with the pair of goals coming from Neymar.



For the duration he spent on the pitch, Mensah had the most tackles (2) according to FotMob.



The left-back was the most accurate passer (100%) to play 45 minutes or more.



He created one chance and had 33 touches.



Mensah has been named in Ghana's squad to play Ethiopia and South Africa next week in the final matches to end the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.